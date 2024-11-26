Russel Metals upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst James McGarragle upgraded Russel Metals (RUSMF) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a price target of C$51, up from C$45. The company is “trading on trough earnings on trough valuation,” in addition to operating in an improving steel environment and having further upside related to the Samuel integration, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

