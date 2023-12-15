Russel Metals (RUSMF) Price Target Increased by 8.65% to 34.43

The average one-year price target for Russel Metals (OTC:RUSMF) has been revised to 34.43 / share. This is an increase of 8.65% from the prior estimate of 31.69 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.02 to a high of 37.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.15% from the latest reported closing price of 30.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Russel Metals. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUSMF is 0.16%, an increase of 5.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.02% to 5,592K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 841K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 824K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSMF by 12.04% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 723K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 698K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSMF by 19.54% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 498K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 494K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSMF by 6.60% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 355K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSMF by 10.50% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 316K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSMF by 12.92% over the last quarter.

