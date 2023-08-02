Russel Metals (RUSMF) Price Target Increased by 6.18% to 32.29

The average one-year price target for Russel Metals (OTC:RUSMF) has been revised to 32.29 / share. This is an increase of 6.18% from the prior estimate of 30.41 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.13 to a high of 35.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.23% from the latest reported closing price of 28.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Russel Metals. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 13.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUSMF is 0.15%, an increase of 13.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.34% to 5,356K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 824K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 820K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSMF by 5.21% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 698K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares, representing an increase of 11.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSMF by 20.02% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 473K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSMF by 11.76% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 348K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSMF by 9.68% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 320K shares. No change in the last quarter.

