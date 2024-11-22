Russel Metals price target raised to C$57 from C$54.50 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Ian Gillies raised the firm’s price target on Russel Metals (RUSMF) to C$57 from C$54.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
