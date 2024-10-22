Russel Metals price target raised to C$47 from C$46 at National Bank

National Bank analyst Maxim Sytchev raised the firm’s price target on Russel Metals (RUSMF) to C$47 from C$46 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
