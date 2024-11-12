News & Insights

Russel Metals Acquires Tampa Bay Steel

November 12, 2024 — 05:42 pm EST

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) has released an update.

Russel Metals Inc. is set to expand its reach into the Florida market with the acquisition of Tampa Bay Steel for $79.5 million. This strategic purchase is expected to enhance Russel’s value-added processing capabilities and leverage Tampa’s established management team. The acquisition, aimed to close by December 2024, will be financed through cash or credit facilities.

