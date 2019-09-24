RUSHA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.37, changing hands as low as $38.02 per share. Rush Enterprises Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RUSHA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RUSHA's low point in its 52 week range is $31.53 per share, with $45.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.