RUSHA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Rush Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: RUSHA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.38, changing hands as low as $48.90 per share. Rush Enterprises Inc. shares are currently trading off about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RUSHA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RUSHA's low point in its 52 week range is $40.95 per share, with $60.885 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.59.

