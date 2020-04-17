US Markets

Rush to junk bonds gathers pace on Fed's "game-changing" pledge - BofA

Thyagaraju Adinarayan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Junk-rated bonds saw record inflows of $10.5 billion in the week to Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's "game-changing" move to expand its corporate bond-buying programme to include some speculative-grade debt, BofA said on Friday.

Junk bonds have been one of the primary victims of the markets fallout following the coronavirus outbreak, but investors have recently been rushing to buy them after the Fed's pledge.

Risk assets across the world rallied in the past few weeks as governments and central banks announced unprecedented stimulus measures to tackle the economic blow from coronavirus lockdowns.

Equity funds enjoyed inflows of $10.7 billion, while government bond funds gobbled up $14.1 billion, BofA's weekly fund flows data based on figures from EPFR Global showed. Cash still remained king attracting $52.7 billion.

BofA's sentiment gauge, the Bull & Bear indicator, remained pinned to zero, implying extreme bearishness which usually heralds a big bounce, the bank added.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

