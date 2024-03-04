Rush Street (RSI) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. RSI is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 6, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50% and 3.8%, respectively. Also, both metrics improved on a year-over-year basis.

The Trend in Estimate Revision

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss per share has remained unchanged at 6 cents in the past 30 days. In the prior-year quarter, RSI reported a loss per share of 11 cents.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $181.5 million, suggesting growth of 9.7% from the year-ago reported figure of $165.5 million.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Rush Street Interactive, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

Rush Street’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenues are expected to increase year over year, driven by robust demand for online casino and sports betting. Its customer-centric focus, increasing handle across products and higher sports hold are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, the emphasis on innovation and leveraging insights to develop and offer customers differentiated and fun experiences bode well.



However, higher personnel and other administrative costs are a potent headwind. An increase in operating expenses is likely to have hurt the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Rush Street this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. But that is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Rush Street has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H delivered decent fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declining on a year-over-year basis. The company's revenues surpassed the consensus mark and increased year over year.



Hyatt’s quarterly results reflected year-over-year growth in comparable system-wide revenue per available room (RevPAR), driven by an increase in occupancy and average daily rate (ADR). The uptrend is mainly driven by strong global travel demand, especially among leisure and business guests, and group customers. However, increased costs and expenses and foreign currency risks partially offset the aforementioned tailwinds and hurt the bottom line.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH reported fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis.



The company reported robust demand for its Norwegian Cruise Line brand, with bookings and pricing exceeding 2023 levels. Also, it reported solid demand for Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises across various geographical regions, except for itinerary adjustments due to cancellations in the Middle East and Red Sea regions.



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK reported fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the top and bottom lines missed the consensus estimate after beating in the preceding three quarters.



In the fourth quarter, two out of the company's top three U.S. Toys/Consumer Products managed to achieve positive year-over-year retail sales figures, despite facing challenging comparisons from the previous year. Additionally, the aggregate end-of-year inventory at retail for these three accounts has decreased by a high single-digit percentage compared with the previous year.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.