Is Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 266 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RSI's full-year earnings has moved 37.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, RSI has gained about 34.6% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 2.6%. This means that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is TAL Education (TAL). The stock is up 11% year-to-date.

For TAL Education, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 52.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #176 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.4% this year, meaning that RSI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

TAL Education, however, belongs to the Schools industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #44. The industry has moved -4.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Rush Street Interactive, Inc. and TAL Education. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

