Rush Street Interactive reports Q3 EPS 1c, consensus (1c)

Reports Q3 revenue $232.1M, consensus $207.43M. Monthly Active Users in the United States and Canada were approximately 168,000, up 28% year-over-year. MAUs in Latin America were approximately 329,000, up 122% year-over-year. Average Revenue per Monthly Active User in the United States and Canada was $388 during the third quarter of 2024, up 4% year-over-year. ARPMAU in Latin America was $39, compared to $43 last year. Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI, said, “We are excited to report that we have achieved another quarter of exceptional performance, setting new quarterly records in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Our third quarter revenue surged by 37% year-over-year, and our adjusted EBITDA increased more than fivefold from the same period last year. These record results highlight the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and ability to execute. Our focus on innovation to attract and retain high-value players continues to drive significant growth and profitability.”

