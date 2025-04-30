Rush Street Interactive Reports 21% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth to $262 Million in Q1 2025, Net Income of $11 Million, and Record Adjusted EBITDA of $33 Million

Rush Street Interactive reports Q1 2025 revenue of $262 million, up 21%, with adjusted EBITDA reaching $33 million, a 95% increase.

Quiver AI Summary

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a revenue of $262 million, a 21% increase from the previous year, and a net income of $11 million, compared to a loss of $2.2 million a year prior. Adjusted EBITDA saw a remarkable rise of 95%, reaching over $33 million. The company also noted an increase in Monthly Active Users (MAUs) to approximately 203,000 in the U.S. and Canada, and 354,000 in Latin America, reflecting year-over-year growth of 17% and 61%, respectively. RSI reiterated its full-year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance, expecting it to fall between $115 million and $135 million, which signifies a 35% growth at the midpoint. CEO Richard Schwartz emphasized the company's momentum and dedication to innovation as key factors behind the strong performance.

Potential Positives

First quarter revenue of $262 million, up 21% year-over-year, indicating strong growth and market demand.

First quarter net income of $11 million compared to a net loss of $2.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year, showcasing improved profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA of $33.2 million, up 95% year-over-year, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency and financial performance.

Reiterating full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range of between $115 and $135 million, indicating confidence in continued growth and sustainability of earnings.

Potential Negatives

While revenue grew by 21% year-over-year, the monthly active users (MAUs) in the United States and Canada only increased by 17%, indicating potential stagnation in user growth in the more mature market.

The average revenue per monthly active user (ARPMAU) in Latin America decreased from $44 to $36 year-over-year, signaling declining revenue efficiency in that region despite an increase in user count.

Guidance for full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA remains at a midpoint suggesting only 35% growth, which may not meet market expectations if competitors perform better.

FAQ

What was Rush Street Interactive's revenue for Q1 2025?

Rush Street Interactive reported revenue of $262 million for the first quarter of 2025, up 21% year-over-year.

How much was the net income for Q1 2025?

The net income for Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter of 2025 was $11 million, compared to a net loss last year.

What is the adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025?

The adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 exceeded $33 million, reflecting a 95% increase year-over-year.

What is Rush Street Interactive's 2025 revenue guidance?

RSI expects revenue for the full year 2025 to be between $1,010 and $1,080 million.

When will Rush Street Interactive hold itsearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for today at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RSI Insider Trading Activity

$RSI insiders have traded $RSI stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD TODD SCHWARTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 1,163,430 shares for an estimated $14,373,511 .

. EINAR ROOSILEHT (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 280,000 shares for an estimated $3,568,777 .

. KYLE SAUERS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 200,330 shares for an estimated $2,654,142 .

. MATTIAS STETZ (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 170,000 shares for an estimated $2,226,442 .

. JUDITH GOLD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 140,000 shares for an estimated $1,901,340 .

. PAUL WIERBICKI (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $610,592.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $RSI stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CHICAGO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States and the rest of the Americas, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First





Quarter





2025





Highlights









Revenue was $262.4 million during the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 21%, compared to $217.4 million during the first quarter of 2024.



Revenue was $262.4 million during the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 21%, compared to $217.4 million during the first quarter of 2024.



Net income was $11.2 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $2.2 million during the first quarter of 2024.



Net income was $11.2 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $2.2 million during the first quarter of 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA



1



was $33.2 million during the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 95%, compared to $17.1 million during the first quarter of 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA was $33.2 million during the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 95%, compared to $17.1 million during the first quarter of 2024.



Adjusted sales and marketing expense



1



was $38.8 million during the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 3% compared to $37.8 million during the first quarter of 2024.



Adjusted sales and marketing expense was $38.8 million during the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 3% compared to $37.8 million during the first quarter of 2024.



Monthly Active Users (“MAU”) in the United States and Canada were approximately 203,000, up 17% year-over-year. MAUs in Latin America (which includes Mexico) were approximately 354,000, up 61% year-over-year.



Monthly Active Users (“MAU”) in the United States and Canada were approximately 203,000, up 17% year-over-year. MAUs in Latin America (which includes Mexico) were approximately 354,000, up 61% year-over-year.



Average Revenue per Monthly Active User (“ARPMAU”) in the United States and Canada was $368 during the first quarter of 2025, up 3% year-over-year. ARPMAU in Latin America was $36, compared to $44 last year.



Average Revenue per Monthly Active User (“ARPMAU”) in the United States and Canada was $368 during the first quarter of 2025, up 3% year-over-year. ARPMAU in Latin America was $36, compared to $44 last year.



Repurchased $5.2 million of Class A common stock under the Company’s $50.0 million authorized buyback program.











Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI, said, “We have started 2025 with strong momentum, building on our success from recent years. Our first quarter revenue increased by 21% year-over-year to $262 million, and our Adjusted EBITDA reached a record $33 million, nearly double that of Q1 2024. These strong results are driven by our commitment to innovation and enhancing the quality of our player experience, alongside efficient acquisition and retention of high-value players. The consistency and durability of our business, particularly in online casino, is reflected in our execution and performance and is the foundation of the optimism we have for sustaining our momentum going forward.”





________________________







1



This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information about this non-GAAP financial measure and “Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for any applicable reconciliation of the most comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP to this non-GAAP financial measure.











Guidance







RSI expects revenue for the full year ending December 31, 2025 to be between $1,010 and $1,080 million, reiterating the midpoint of the prior guidance. At the midpoint of the range, revenue of $1,045 million represents 13% year-over-year growth when compared to $924 million of revenue for 2024.





RSI expects Adjusted EBITDA



1



for the full year ending December 31, 2025 to be between $115 and $135 million, reiterating the midpoint of the prior guidance. At the midpoint of the range, Adjusted EBITDA of $125 million compares to $92.5 million of Adjusted EBITDA for 2024.





These guidance ranges are based on certain assumptions, including that (i) only operations in live jurisdictions as of today’s date are included, and (ii) RSI continues to operate in markets in which it is live today under similar tax structures.







Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details







RSI will host a conference call and audio webcast today at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time (5:00 p.m. Central Time), during which management will discuss first quarter results and provide commentary on business performance and its current outlook for 2025. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.





The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-833-470-1428 (Toll Free) or 1-404-975-4839 (Local) or, for international callers, 1-929-526-1599. The conference call access code is 378379.





A live audio webcast of theearnings conference callmay be accessed on RSI’s website at ir.rushstreetinteractive.com, along with a copy of this press release and an investor slide presentation. The audio webcast and investor slide presentation will be available on RSI’s investor relations website until at least May 30, 2025.







About Rush Street Interactive







RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Ontario (Canada), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year five years in a row (2020-2024), the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2024 Casino Operator of the Year and 2021 Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In addition to providing financial measurements based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release includes certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Costs and Expenses, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding, each of which is a non-GAAP performance measure that RSI uses to supplement its results presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each such non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found below. RSI believes that presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding RSI’s results of operations and operating performance, as they are similar to measures reported by its public competitors and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any GAAP financial measures and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry.





By providing full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance, RSI provided its expectation of a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure. Information reconciling full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), is unavailable to RSI without unreasonable effort due to, among other things, the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying the comparable GAAP measure and the applicable adjustments and other amounts that would be necessary for such a reconciliation, and certain of these amounts are outside of RSI’s control and may be subject to high variability or complexity. Preparation of such reconciliations would also require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of operations and statement of cash flows, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to RSI without unreasonable effort. RSI provides a range for its Adjusted EBITDA forecast that it believes will be achieved; however, RSI cannot provide any assurance that it can predict all of the components of the Adjusted EBITDA calculation. RSI provides a forecast for Adjusted EBITDA because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with RSI’s results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information for the reasons noted herein. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities or as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity.





RSI defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, adjustments for certain one-time or non-recurring items and other adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain expenses that are required in accordance with GAAP because certain expenses are either non-cash or are not related to our underlying business performance.





RSI defines Adjusted Operating Costs and Expenses as RSI’s GAAP operating costs and expenses adjusted to exclude the impacts of share-based compensation, certain one-time or non-recurring items and other adjustments. Adjusted Operating Costs and Expenses excludes certain expenses that are required in accordance with GAAP because certain expenses are either non-cash or are not related to our underlying business performance.





RSI defines Adjusted Earnings Per Share as Adjusted Net Income divided by Adjusted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. as used in the diluted earnings (loss) per share calculations, adjusted for the reallocation of net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, share-based compensation, certain one-time or non-recurring items and other adjustments. Adjusted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding is defined as the weighted average number of common shares outstanding as used in the diluted earnings (loss) per share calculation, and in periods of Adjusted Net Income, adjusted for the assumed conversion of the non-controlling interest’s Rush Street Interactive, LP Class A units to Class A common stock of RSI on a one-to-one-basis and incremental shares from assumed conversion of stock options and restricted stock units not otherwise included in the diluted earnings (loss) per share calculation.





RSI includes these non-GAAP financial measures because management uses them to evaluate RSI’s core operating performance and trends and to make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital and new investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful information on RSI’s past financial and operating performance, enable comparison of financial results from period-to-period where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by RSI’s management in operating our business. Management also believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.







Key Metrics







RSI provides certain key metrics, including MAUs and ARPMAU, in this press release. RSI defines MAUs as the number of unique users per month who have placed at least one real-money bet across one or more of our online casino, poker, or online sports betting offerings, and it defines ARPMAU as average revenue for the applicable period divided by the average MAUs for the same period.





The numbers RSI uses to calculate MAUs and ARPMAU are based on internal RSI data. While these numbers are based on what RSI believes to be reasonable judgments and estimates of its customer base for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring usage and engagement with respect to RSI’s online offerings across its customer base. Such challenges and limitations may also affect RSI’s understanding of certain details of its business. In addition, RSI’s key metrics and related estimates, including the definitions and calculations of the same, may differ from estimates published by third parties or from similarly-titled metrics of its competitors due to differences in operations, offerings, methodology and access to information. RSI regularly reviews, and may adjust its processes for calculating, its internal metrics to improve their accuracy.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," “propose”, "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance, RSI’s future results of operations, financial condition, cash flows or profitability (whether on a GAAP or non-GAAP basis), currency fluctuations, RSI’s strategic plans and focus, anticipated launches or withdrawals of RSI’s current or new offerings in existing or future jurisdictions, player growth and engagement, product initiatives, outcomes of current or future regulatory developments and the objectives of management for future operations. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation: changes in applicable laws and regulations, applicable taxes and tax rates; RSI’s ability to manage and sustain growth; RSI’s ability to execute its business plan, meet its projections and obtain relevant market access and/or gaming licenses; unanticipated product or service delays; general economic and market conditions impacting the demand for RSI’s products and services; economic and market conditions in the gaming, entertainment and leisure industry in the markets in which RSI operates; the potential adverse effects of general economic conditions, inflation and interest rates and unemployment on RSI’s liquidity, operations and personnel; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.







Media Contacts:







Lisa Johnson







lisa@lisajohnsoncommunications.com









Investor Contact:









ir@rushstreetinteractive.com





















Rush Street Interactive, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025













2024

















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













Revenue







$





262,407









$





217,428



































Operating costs and expenses























Costs of revenue









170,883













144,523













Sales and marketing









42,139













38,404













General and administrative









25,317













25,868













Depreciation and amortization









9,491













7,101













Total operating costs and expenses









247,830













215,896















Income from operations













14,577

















1,532





































Other income























Interest income, net









1,699













1,559















Income before income taxes













16,276

















3,091



































Income tax expense









5,065













5,300















Net income (loss)













11,211

















(2,209









)











Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests









5,892













(1,482





)











Net income (loss) attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc.









$









5,319













$









(727









)































Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – basic





$





0.06









$





(0.01





)









Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic









93,850,707













76,027,427













Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – diluted





$





0.05









$





(0.01





)









Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted









234,292,159













76,027,427



























Rush Street Interactive, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)









(Unaudited and in thousands)

























Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025













2024

















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













Net income (loss)









$









11,211













$









(2,209









)

































Other comprehensive income























Foreign currency translation adjustment









4,527













101















Comprehensive income (loss)













15,738

















(2,108









)











Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests









8,555













(1,416





)











Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc.









$









7,183













$









(692









)

























Rush Street Interactive, Inc.









Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures









(Unaudited and in thousands)





















Adjusted EBITDA:

























Three Months Ended









March 31,















($ in thousands)











2025













2024













Net income (loss)









$









11,211

















$









(2,209









)































Interest income, net









(1,699





)













(1,559





)









Income tax expense









5,065

















5,300













Depreciation and amortization









9,491

















7,101













Share-based compensation expense









8,813

















8,425













Tax receivable agreement expense









345

















—















Adjusted EBITDA









$









33,226

















$









17,058





























Adjusted Operating Costs and Expenses:

























Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025













2024













GAAP operating costs and expenses:























Costs of revenue





$





170,883













$





144,523













Sales and marketing









42,139

















38,404













General and administrative









25,317

















25,868













Depreciation and amortization









9,491

















7,101















Total operating costs and expenses









$









247,830

















$









215,896





































Non-GAAP operating cost and expense adjustments:























Costs of revenue



1







$





(63





)









$





(270





)









Sales and marketing



1











(3,324





)













(570





)









General and administrative



1











(5,771





)













(7,585





)









Depreciation and amortization









—

















—















Total non-GAAP operating cost and expense adjustments









$









(9,158









)













$









(8,425









)

































Adjusted operating costs and expenses:























Costs of revenue





$





170,820













$





144,253













Sales and marketing









38,815

















37,834













General and administrative









19,546

















18,283













Depreciation and amortization









9,491

















7,101















Total adjusted operating costs and expenses









$









238,672

















$









207,471



























1





Non-GAAP Operating Costs and Expense Adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2025 include Share-based compensation expense and Tax receivable agreement expense. Non-GAAP Operating Costs and Expense Adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2024 include Share-based compensation expense.























Rush Street Interactive, Inc.









Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures









(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)





















Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding and Adjusted Earnings Per Share:

























Three Months Ended









March 31,

















2025













2024













Adjusted net income























Net income (loss) attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – basic





$





5,319









$





(727





)









Effect of diluted securities:





















Increase to net income attributable to non-controlling interests









5,892













—















Net income (loss) attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. - diluted













11,211

















(727









)











Adjustments:





















Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



(1)











—













(1,482





)









Share-based compensation expense









8,813













8,425













Tax receivable agreement expense









345













—















Adjusted net income









$









20,369













$









6,216





































Adjusted weighted-average common shares outstanding























Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic









93,850,707













76,027,427













Adjustments:





















Assumed conversion of weighted-average RSILP units to Class A Common Shares









134,065,127













—













Incremental shares from assumed conversion of stock options and restricted stock units









6,376,325













—















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted













234,292,159

















76,027,427



































Adjustments:





















Assumed conversion of weighted-average RSILP units to Class A Common Shares



(1)











—













147,070,024













Incremental shares from assumed conversion of stock options and restricted stock units









—













6,154,804















Adjusted weighted-average common shares outstanding













234,292,159

















229,252,255





































Adjusted earnings per share























Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – basic





$





0.06









$





(0.01





)









Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – diluted





$





0.05









$





(0.01





)









Adjusted earnings per share





$





0.09









$





0.03

























1





Adjusted net income includes the reallocation of net loss attributable to non-controlling interests that is not otherwise included in net income (loss) attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. - diluted. Adjusted weighted-average common shares outstanding includes the assumed conversion of weighted-average RSILP units to Class A Common Shares that is not otherwise included in Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted.







