Rush Street Interactive price target raised to $15 from $14 at Macquarie

October 31, 2024 — 02:55 pm EDT

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to $15 from $14 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported another “impressive” beat, with Q3 EBITDA coming in 146% above consensus estimates and the company raising its 2024 guidance for revenue and EBITDA, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes Rush Street is emerging as a low-risk way to play the expanding Online market given its lower relative exposure to sports hold, niche iGaming following in key markets, and increasingly diversified global presence in Canada and Latin America.

