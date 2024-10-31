Rush Street Interactive price target raised to $15 from $14 at Macquarie

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to $15 from $14 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported another “impressive” beat, with Q3 EBITDA coming in 146% above consensus estimates and the company raising its 2024 guidance for revenue and EBITDA, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes Rush Street is emerging as a low-risk way to play the expanding Online market given its lower relative exposure to sports hold, niche iGaming following in key markets, and increasingly diversified global presence in Canada and Latin America.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RSI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.