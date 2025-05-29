Rush Street Interactive Launches MLB PropPacks for BetRivers Sportsbook, Expanding Interactive Betting Experience

Rush Street Interactive launches MLB PropPacks, offering interactive digital baseball cards and rewards for bettors on BetRivers.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) is expanding its successful NBA PropPacks to baseball fans with the launch of PropPacks for Major League Baseball (MLB) as summer approaches. This new digital game combines the experience of opening sports card packs with prop betting, allowing BetRivers customers to receive free digital player cards when they place qualifying bets. These cards feature players from the game, and achieving specified performance milestones can lead to cash prizes and bonus credits. PropPacks are available in three tiers—Bronze, Silver, and Gold—with Gold cards offering the highest rewards. RSI's CEO, Richard Schwartz, highlighted that this initiative enhances engagement for MLB fans and reflects the company's commitment to providing value and innovation in sports betting. BetRivers will also feature a variety of baseball promotions throughout the season, reinforcing their focus on delivering exciting experiences to their players.

Potential Positives

Launch of PropPacks for MLB offers innovative engagement for baseball fans and enhances the betting experience, potentially attracting new customers to BetRivers Sportsbook.

Customers can win exciting prizes, including up to $1,000 in bonus credits, providing added value and incentives for betting.

Exclusive to BetRivers, PropPacks reinforce the brand’s commitment to creativity and customer engagement during the MLB season.

Building on the previous success of NBA PropPacks indicates a positive track record and potential for increased revenue during MLB season.

Potential Negatives

While introducing a new product can be seen as innovative, the reliance on activities based on gambling can amplify scrutiny from regulators and public perception concerns related to responsible gaming practices.

The announcement focuses heavily on promotions and rewards, which may signal that the company is trying to incentivize engagement amidst potential struggles in user retention or acquisition.

The press release does not address how the introduction of the new PropPacks will affect financial performance, leaving stakeholders to question the impact on profitability or resource allocation.

FAQ

What are PropPacks for MLB?

PropPacks for MLB are a digital baseball card game integrated with prop betting, offering interactive rewards for bettors.

How can I earn PropPacks?

Bettors place $10 or more on qualifying Same Game Parlays for MLB games to randomly receive PropPacks at no extra cost.

What rewards can I win with PropPacks?

Winning players can receive escalating prizes, with the chance to win up to $1,000 in bonus credits based on player achievements.

Are PropPacks exclusive to certain platforms?

Yes, PropPacks are exclusive to the BetRivers Sportsbook and are available across all platforms.

What promotions are available at BetRivers for MLB?

BetRivers offers a full lineup of baseball promotions, which can be explored in the "Promotions" section of their app or website.

CHICAGO, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the tremendous success of NBA PropPacks, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), which operates the BetRivers Sportsbook, is now bringing that same winning excitement to baseball fans with the launch of



PropPacks for MLB



, just in time for summertime action at the ballpark.





This innovative digital baseball card game brings the nostalgic thrill of opening a pack of sports cards and combines it with the high-energy excitement of prop betting. PropPacks for MLB offer BetRivers customers one of the most interactive and rewarding ways to engage with Major League Baseball action—all with the chance to win up to $1,000 in bonus credits or other exciting awards on every card.





Fans who place $10 or more on qualifying Same Game Parlays (SGPs) for MLB games will randomly receive up to three digital PropPacks player cards per game at no additional cost. Each card features a player from one or both teams in the game. If that player achieves the Hits or Strikeouts milestones featured on the card, bettors can win escalating prizes based on the difficulty of the achievement.





PropPacks come in three tiers—Bronze, Silver, and Gold—with Gold cards being the rarest and offering the highest reward potential. Unlocking a Gold card could lead to the grand prize of $1,000 in bonus credits.





“Following the enthusiastic reception to our NBA PropPacks, we’re thrilled to bring the same excitement to baseball,” said Richard Schwartz, CEO at RSI. “PropPacks give MLB fans another reason to get in on the action by adding surprise rewards to their Same Game Parlay bets, creating more ways to win with no added cost. It’s all part of our mission to put players first by providing more value and innovation across every major sports season.”





PropPacks are exclusive to the BetRivers Sportsbook and available across all platforms. In addition to PropPacks for MLB, BetRivers will offer a full lineup of baseball promotions throughout the season. Players can visit the



BetRivers app



or website and click on “Promotions” to explore the full suite of daily MLB offers.





“PropPacks for MLB are another BetRivers exclusive that demonstrates our commitment to delivering creative, engaging, and value-packed experiences to our players,” Schwartz added. “We’re excited to keep building on the success of NBA PropPacks and expand this fun format across more leagues and seasons.”





Link to PropPacks promo image available upon request.







About Rush Street Interactive







RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Ontario (Canada), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year five years in a row (2020-2024), the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2024 Casino Operator of the Year and 2021 Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit



www.rushstreetinteractive.com



.







Contacts







Media:







lisa@lisajohnsoncommunications.com







Investors:







ir@rushstreetinteractive.com





