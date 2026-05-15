Rush Street Interactive CFO Sells 23,000 Shares After Blowout Earnings Report

Key Points

CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares for a transaction value of approximately $653,000 at around $28.39 per share on May 4, 2026.

This sale represented 3.37% of Sauers' direct holdings as of the transaction date.

All shares sold were from direct holdings, with 654,258 remaining shares held directly and 4,700 shares indirectly.

Sauers retains 658,958 shares (direct and indirect combined) after the transaction.

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Kyle Sauers, Chief Financial Officer of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI), reported the sale of 23,000 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on May 4, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 23,000 Transaction value $653,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 654,258 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 4,700 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $18.15 million

Key questions

How does the transaction size compare to Sauers' historical sale activity?

The 23,000 shares sold is closely aligned with Sauers' recent average sale size of approximately 22,257 shares, based on six sell-only events since March 2025, indicating a consistent approach rather than a deviation in scale.

The 23,000 shares sold is closely aligned with Sauers' recent average sale size of approximately 22,257 shares, based on six sell-only events since March 2025, indicating a consistent approach rather than a deviation in scale. What proportion of Sauers' remaining capacity does this sale represent?

The transaction reduced direct holdings by 3.4%, and with 654,258 direct shares now remaining, Sauers' available capacity for future sales has decreased by nearly one-third since March 2025.

The transaction reduced direct holdings by 3.4%, and with 654,258 direct shares now remaining, Sauers' available capacity for future sales has decreased by nearly one-third since March 2025. Were any indirect holdings or derivative securities involved in this transaction?

No indirect or derivative shares were sold; the entire disposition came from direct holdings, with indirect holdings (4,700 shares) untouched and no exercisable options outstanding after the transaction.

No indirect or derivative shares were sold; the entire disposition came from direct holdings, with indirect holdings (4,700 shares) untouched and no exercisable options outstanding after the transaction. Does the sale signal a change in insider sentiment, or is it routine portfolio management?

The sale was made under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and represented a modest fraction of total holdings, aligning with historical trading cadence and suggesting routine portfolio management rather than a sentiment shift.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.24 billion Net income (TTM) $37.06 million Price (as of market close 5/4/26) $27.75 1-year price change 138.2%

Company snapshot

Offers real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services under brands such as BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com, and RushBet.co.

Generates revenue primarily through online gaming operations, including casino games and sports wagering, with a focus on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America.

Targets adult consumers seeking online gaming and sports betting experiences, with a customer base spanning both North and Latin America.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. is a leading operator in the online gambling and sports betting sector, leveraging proprietary technology and established brands to capture market share in regulated jurisdictions. The company’s scalable platform and multi-brand strategy enable it to address diverse customer preferences across multiple geographies. With a focus on online casino and sports betting services across brands such as BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com, and RushBet.co, Rush Street Interactive operates in the expanding digital casino industry.

What this transaction means for investors

CFO Kyle Sauers’ 23,000-share sale was pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which is a common tool that allows insiders to transact shares on a predetermined basis to protect against insider trading. His share sale was typical compared to other sales over the past year and was likely a matter of portfolio maintenance. It’s a good reminder that while following the moves of company insiders can be helpful, investors should be careful about divining too much about a company based on the personal financial moves of its management.

That said, the sale netted about $653,000 for Sauers, and the stock is up almost 140% over the last year, so the move was certainly lucrative. The company announced first-quarter financial results on April 28, and the results were favorable, with a 41% year-over-year revenue increase and a 51% rise in monthly average users. As the rise of prediction markets captivates both investors and bettors, Rush Street appears to be taking a different approach, focusing on states that may be receptive to legalizing online casinos, and leaving would-be rivals to fight over sports bettors amid an evolving landscape, according to BettorsInsider.com. The strategy appears to be working.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.