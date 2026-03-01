Rush Street Interactive CEO Sells Nearly 250k Shares For Over $40M

Key Points

Richard Todd Schwartz sold 247,114 shares of Common Stock for a total transaction value of ~$4.16 million on Feb. 17, 2026.

This disposition represented 26.0% of his direct holdings at the time, reducing his direct ownership to 701,934 shares post-transaction.

Richard Todd Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI), reported the sale of 247,114 shares of Common Stock for a total consideration of ~$4.16 million on Feb. 17, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 247,114 Transaction value $4.16 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 701,934 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $11.89 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($16.82); post-transaction value based on Feb. 17, 2026 market close ($16.94).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Schwartz’s recent transaction history?

This transaction ties for Schwartz’s largest sale, in which he sold the exact number of shares on Feb. 4.

This transaction ties for Schwartz’s largest sale, in which he sold the exact number of shares on Feb. 4. What percentage of Schwartz’s remaining direct holdings does this sale represent, and how has capacity influenced recent trade sizes?

This transaction accounted for 26.0% of Schwartz’s direct holdings immediately prior to the sale.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.13 billion Net income (TTM) $33.31 million Employees 912 1-year price change (Feb. 28, 2026) 48.50%

Company snapshot

Rush Street Interactive operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. The company markets its online casino and sports betting services under the BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com, and RushBet.co brands.

What this transaction means for investors

In Q3 fiscal year 2025, Rush Street had its tenth consecutive quarter of improved revenue, beating analysts’ revenue expectations by 4.3%. Many expected the company would deliver another successful earnings report for Q4, and on Feb. 17, 2026, it indeed did.

Quarterly revenue grew yet again, and annual revenue reached $1 billion for the first time. Its annual earnings per share (EPS) grew approximately 973% year over year (YoY). The growth is substantial compared to previous years, when the company consistently operated at a net income and EPS deficit.

Other companies within the casino and betting industry have also reported positive results in their recent earnings reports. This includes DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), and Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), which is historically known as a toy manufacturer, but in July 2025, began venturing into the online casino industry with multiple licensing deals.

RSI stock rose approximately 40% in 2025, and after a strong close to its fiscal year, it looks poised for long-term growth, especially as the online betting industry currently booms.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

