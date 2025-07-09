Rush Street Interactive Announces Q2 2025 Earnings Call Date and Details

Rush Street Interactive will announce Q2 2025 results on July 30, followed by a conference call at 6 PM ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Potential Positives

RSI will be releasing its second quarter 2025 results, which indicates ongoing transparency and engagement with investors.



The scheduled conference call provides an opportunity for real-time discussion, enhancing investor relations and allowing for immediate communication regarding financial performance.



RSI’s strong market presence is emphasized, operating in fifteen U.S. states and several international markets, indicating significant growth potential.



The company has received multiple industry awards, highlighting its reputation for excellence and customer service in the online gaming and sports entertainment sector.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of second quarter results may indicate a lack of confidence in financial performance if previous results were underwhelming.



Scheduledearnings callmay suggest transparency in discussing potential challenges, but also highlights pressure to address possible investor concerns.



Dependence on multiple markets for operations could expose the company to regulatory risks in different jurisdictions.

FAQ

When will Rush Street Interactive release its Q2 2025 results?

Rush Street Interactive will release its Q2 2025 results on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, after market close.

How can I access the RSI conference call?

You can dial 1-833-470-1428 toll-free or visit ir.rushstreetinteractive.com for the audio webcast and live Q&A.

What is the conference call access code?

The access code for the conference call is 013188.

How long will the audio replay of the conference call be available?

The audio replay will be available until at least August 30, 2025, on RSI’s investor relations website.

What markets does Rush Street Interactive operate in?

RSI operates in various U.S. states and international markets, including Canada, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RSI Insider Trading Activity

$RSI insiders have traded $RSI stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MASI NICCOLO DE has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,338,281 shares for an estimated $19,092,697 .

. RICHARD TODD SCHWARTZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 1,357,335 shares for an estimated $17,502,858 .

. EINAR ROOSILEHT (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 420,000 shares for an estimated $5,300,744 .

. MATTIAS STETZ (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 195,000 shares for an estimated $2,579,051 .

. KYLE SAUERS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 174,396 shares for an estimated $2,335,154 .

. PAUL WIERBICKI (Chief Legal Officer) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $112,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $RSI stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RSI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RSI in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/01/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RSI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RSI forecast page.

$RSI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RSI recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $RSI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.5.

Here are some recent targets:

David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $18.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Mike Hickey from Benchmark set a target price of $17.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Daniel Politzer from JP Morgan set a target price of $14.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a target price of $16.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Joseph Stauff from Susquehanna set a target price of $15.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $17.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Daniel Politzer from Wells Fargo set a target price of $15.0 on 02/27/2025

Full Release



CHICAGO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 results after the market close on Wednesday July 30, 2025, followed by a conference call at 6:00 pm Eastern Time (5:00 pm Central Time) to discuss the results.





RSI’s earnings press release and related materials will be available at



ir.rushstreetinteractive.com



. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit RSI’s investor relations website at



ir.rushstreetinteractive.com



. Interested parties may also dial 1-833-470-1428 (Toll Free) or 1-404-975-4839 (Local) or, for international callers, 1-929-526-1599. The conference call access code is 013188.





An audio replay of the webcast will be available on RSI’s investor relations website shortly after the call until at least August 30, 2025.







About RSI







RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Ontario (Canada), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year five years in a row (2020-2024), the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit



www.rushstreetinteractive.com



.







Contacts







Media:





Lisa Johnson







lisa@lisajohnsoncommunications.com







Investors:







ir@rushstreetinteractive.com





