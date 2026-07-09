Rush Street CFO Sells $725,200 in Stock After a 114% Rally

Key Points

The disposition of 23,000 shares was executed at $31.53 per share, totaling an estimated value of $725,200.

The sale reduced the executive's direct equity holdings by 3%, as reported in the Form 4.

The transaction was conducted directly by Sauers through a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Kyle Sauers, the chief financial officer of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI), sold 23,000 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 6, 2026, for a total value of $725,200, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$725,200 Shares sold (directly held) 23,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 652,526 Post-transaction value $21.0 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($31.53); post-transaction value based on July 6, 2026 market close ($32.22).

Key questions

What is the significance of this transaction relative to the executive's total position?

The sale involved 3% of Kyle Sauers' direct holdings, which represents a routine portfolio adjustment that leaves the Chief Financial Officer with 652,526 shares held directly.

The sale involved 3% of Kyle Sauers' direct holdings, which represents a routine portfolio adjustment that leaves the Chief Financial Officer with 652,526 shares held directly. How does the execution price align with recent market performance?

The weighted average execution price of $31.53 per share was established during a period where the stock has seen a 114% return over the 12 months ending July 6, 2026.

The weighted average execution price of $31.53 per share was established during a period where the stock has seen a 114% return over the 12 months ending July 6, 2026. What was the regulatory context of the sale?

The transaction was managed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, a mechanism that allows corporate insiders to sell a predetermined number of shares at a predetermined time to mitigate concerns regarding potential material non-public information.

The transaction was managed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, a mechanism that allows corporate insiders to sell a predetermined number of shares at a predetermined time to mitigate concerns regarding potential material non-public information. What are the fundamental characteristics of the company?

Rush Street Interactive operates as an online casino and sports betting enterprise with a market capitalization of $7.7 billion and reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $1.2 billion as of the July 7, 2026 market close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-07) $32.31 Market Capitalization $7.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.2 billion Net Income (TTM) $37.1 million

Company Snapshot

Rush Street Interactive operates a diversified online gaming platform offering real-money casino games, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services across the United States and Latin American markets.

The company generates revenue through digital gaming operations, including virtual table games and slot machines, combined with sports betting offerings that leverage both proprietary technology and retail partnerships.

RSI primarily serves recreational and professional gamblers seeking online gaming and sports betting solutions, with particular focus on regulated markets in North America and expanding Latin American jurisdictions.

Rush Street Interactive is a prominent digital gaming operator with a $7.7 billion market capitalization and TTM revenues of $1.2 billion, demonstrating significant scale in the online casino and sports betting sector. The company's diversified platform approach—spanning real-money casino gaming, sports wagering, and social gaming—positions it to capture multiple revenue streams across regulated markets. RSI's competitive advantage derives from its proprietary technology infrastructure, established market presence in key U.S. jurisdictions, and expanding footprint in Latin American markets where online gaming regulations continue to develop.

What this transaction means for investors

It’s not unusual for an executive to make a sale after a very good year, and the mechanics involved in this transaction keep it firmly in non-event territory. A 3% trim under a preset plan that left Sauers with more than 652,000 shares doesn’t raise red flags or suggest the move was motivated by a call on the firm’s outlook. Sauers still has north of $21 million riding on the stock after selling, so the sale tells you nothing the business isn't already making clear.



On that front, Rush Street recently posted record first-quarter revenue of $370.4 million, up 41%, with net income more than doubling to $26.2 million and monthly active users up 51% to roughly 839,000. Management raised full-year revenue guidance to a range of $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. CEO Richard Schwartz said the company was "pleased to report another strong quarter," and the online casino engine, where North American users grew 62%, is doing the heavy lifting.



For long-term investors, the thing to watch isn't insider selling but whether that casino-led momentum survives tougher comparisons and tax risk, like Colombia's temporary 16% levy. At 114% up in a year, the stock now prices in continued execution.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.