Rush Rare Metals Reports Promising Drill Results

Rush Rare Metals Corp. reports promising initial drill results at its Copper Mountain uranium project in Wyoming, conducted by earn-in partner Myriad Uranium Corp. The findings suggest potential for significant resource development, confirming data from historical reports and highlighting further unexplored areas.

