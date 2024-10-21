News & Insights

Rush Rare Metals and Myriad Uranium Partnership Boost

October 21, 2024 — 04:38 pm EDT

Rush Rare Metals Corp (TSE:RSH) has released an update.

Rush Rare Metals Corp. is set to benefit from Myriad Uranium Corp.’s decision to accelerate its option to acquire a 50% stake in the Copper Mountain Project in Wyoming. This strategic move involves Myriad issuing over a million of its shares to Rush and having already invested over $1.5 million in the project.

