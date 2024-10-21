Rush Rare Metals and Myriad Uranium Partnership Boost

Rush Rare Metals Corp (TSE:RSH) has released an update.

Rush Rare Metals Corp. is set to benefit from Myriad Uranium Corp.’s decision to accelerate its option to acquire a 50% stake in the Copper Mountain Project in Wyoming. This strategic move involves Myriad issuing over a million of its shares to Rush and having already invested over $1.5 million in the project.

For further insights into TSE:RSH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.