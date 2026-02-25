Rush Enterprises (RUSHB) Price Target Increased by 17.93% to 71.06

The average one-year price target for Rush Enterprises (NasdaqGS:RUSHB) has been revised to $71.06 / share. This is an increase of 17.93% from the prior estimate of $60.26 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $65.30 to a high of $77.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.37% from the latest reported closing price of $66.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rush Enterprises. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 16.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUSHB is 0.06%, an increase of 7.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.94% to 9,025K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,074K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 3.50% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IB holds 1,057K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 12.35% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 561K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 16.00% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 541K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 3.08% over the last quarter.

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 474K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 476K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 12.69% over the last quarter.

