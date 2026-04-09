Rush Enterprises (RUSHB) Price Target Increased by 12.88% to 80.22

The average one-year price target for Rush Enterprises (NasdaqGS:RUSHB) has been revised to $80.22 / share. This is an increase of 12.88% from the prior estimate of $71.06 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $73.71 to a high of $87.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.43% from the latest reported closing price of $70.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rush Enterprises. This is an decrease of 149 owner(s) or 53.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUSHB is 0.04%, an increase of 25.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.88% to 6,629K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,074K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 3.50% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 541K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 3.08% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 362K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares , representing a decrease of 9.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 5.57% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 328K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares , representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 7.21% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 169K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares , representing an increase of 28.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 35.79% over the last quarter.

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