Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Rush Enterprises' (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Rush Enterprises:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.088 = US$174m ÷ (US$3.0b - US$1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, Rush Enterprises has an ROCE of 8.8%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.2%, it's still a low return by itself.

NasdaqGS:RUSH.B Return on Capital Employed June 1st 2021

In the above chart we have measured Rush Enterprises' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 8.8%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 24% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Rush Enterprises thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Rush Enterprises has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 217% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Rush Enterprises can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

