Rush Enterprises' (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.21

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 12th of September to $0.21. This takes the annual payment to 1.5% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Rush Enterprises' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, Rush Enterprises' earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 41.8% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 12%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:RUSH.B Historic Dividend July 30th 2022

Rush Enterprises Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. Since 2018, the dividend has gone from $0.32 total annually to $0.84. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 27% a year over that time. Rush Enterprises has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Rush Enterprises has grown earnings per share at 42% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Rush Enterprises' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Rush Enterprises is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Rush Enterprises (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Rush Enterprises not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

