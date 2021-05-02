Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. If you purchase the stock on or after the 7th of May, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 10th of June.

Rush Enterprises's next dividend payment will be US$0.18 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.72 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Rush Enterprises stock has a trailing yield of around 1.6% on the current share price of $43.79. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Rush Enterprises can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Rush Enterprises paid out just 20% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 3.6% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Rush Enterprises's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:RUSH.B Historic Dividend May 2nd 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Rush Enterprises's earnings per share have been growing at 18% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, three years ago, Rush Enterprises has lifted its dividend by approximately 31% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Rush Enterprises? Rush Enterprises has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Rush Enterprises looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Rush Enterprises has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Rush Enterprises that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

