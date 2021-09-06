Rush Enterprises, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) Shares Lagging The Market But So Is The Business

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 13.2x Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSH.B) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 18x and even P/E's higher than 37x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Rush Enterprises as its earnings have been rising very briskly. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

NasdaqGS:RUSH.B Price Based on Past Earnings September 6th 2021 free data-rich visualisation

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Rush Enterprises' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 71% gain to the company's bottom line. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 12% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's understandable that Rush Enterprises' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Rush Enterprises maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 2 warning signs for Rush Enterprises that we have uncovered.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Rush Enterprises. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

