Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RUSHB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 35.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $52.9, the dividend yield is 1.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RUSHB was $52.9, representing a -3.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.66 and a 64.29% increase over the 52 week low of $32.20.

RUSHB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) and Carvana Co. (CVNA). RUSHB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.71.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rushb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.