Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RUSHB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 38.46% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.08, the dividend yield is 1.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RUSHB was $45.08, representing a -4.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.10 and a 135.69% increase over the 52 week low of $19.13.

RUSHB is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). RUSHB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.42.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RUSHB Dividend History page.

