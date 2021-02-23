Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 24, 2021

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RUSHB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 28.57% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RUSHB was $38.21, representing a -12.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.48 and a 164.8% increase over the 52 week low of $14.43.

RUSHB is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). RUSHB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.04.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RUSHB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.