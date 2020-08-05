Dividends
Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RUSHB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.99, the dividend yield is 1.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RUSHB was $40.99, representing a -15.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.50 and a 89.37% increase over the 52 week low of $21.65.

RUSHB is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). RUSHB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.77.

