Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 25, 2020

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 12, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RUSHA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.82, the dividend yield is 1.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RUSHA was $48.82, representing a -6.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.98 and a 79.16% increase over the 52 week low of $27.25.

RUSHA is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). RUSHA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.77. Zacks Investment Research reports RUSHA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -47.61%, compared to an industry average of 5.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RUSHA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

