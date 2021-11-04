Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RUSHA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 35.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $53.89, the dividend yield is 1.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RUSHA was $53.89, representing a -0.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.27 and a 49.57% increase over the 52 week low of $36.03.

RUSHA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) and Carvana Co. (CVNA). RUSHA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.71. Zacks Investment Research reports RUSHA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 91.67%, compared to an industry average of 28.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rusha Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

