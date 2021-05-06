Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RUSHA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 38.46% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $49.81, the dividend yield is 1.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RUSHA was $49.81, representing a -4.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.92 and a 124.98% increase over the 52 week low of $22.14.

RUSHA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). RUSHA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.42. Zacks Investment Research reports RUSHA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 55.64%, compared to an industry average of 33.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RUSHA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

