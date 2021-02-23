Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 24, 2021

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RUSHA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 28.57% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RUSHA was $41.75, representing a -11.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.35 and a 129.82% increase over the 52 week low of $18.17.

RUSHA is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). RUSHA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.04. Zacks Investment Research reports RUSHA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 47.06%, compared to an industry average of 21.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RUSHA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.