Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RUSHA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.15, the dividend yield is 1.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RUSHA was $48.15, representing a -3.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.79 and a 76.7% increase over the 52 week low of $27.25.

RUSHA is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT). RUSHA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.77. Zacks Investment Research reports RUSHA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -64.19%, compared to an industry average of -19.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to RUSHA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have RUSHA as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FYT with an increase of 41.73% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RUSHA at 0.73%.

