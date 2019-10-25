Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHB) (RUSHA) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: RUSHB) (NASDAQ: RUSHA)

Q3 2019 Earnings Call

, 10:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Rush Enterprises Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Rusty Rush, Chairman, CEO and President. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, good morning, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter 2019 earnings release conference call. On the call today are Mike McRoberts, Chief Operating Officer; Steve Keller, Chief Financial Officer; Derrek Weaver, Executive Vice President; Jay Hazelwood, Vice President and Controller; and Michael Goldstone, Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Now, Steve will say a few words regarding forward-looking statements.

Steven L. Keller -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Certain statements we will make today are considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because these statements include risks and uncertainties, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

As stated in our news release, we achieved quarterly revenues of $1.6 billion and net income of $39.1 million, or $1.05 per diluted share. We are pleased with our financial performance this quarter, which was positively impacted by the continued successful execution of our aftermarket initiatives by significantly outpacing the market on both Class 8 and Class 4 to 7 new truck sales.

We are also proud to declare another quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. In the aftermarket, our parts, service and body shop revenues were $455 million or 6.5% over the third quarter of 2018. Our absorption ratio was strong 120%. Given the modest increase in aftermarket activity in the industry and the continued decline of energy sector activity, our aftermarket growth this quarter was a direct result of our strategic initiatives, which include our technology solutions, e-commerce parts ordering platform, expedited service and the addition of aftermarket sales representatives, and technicians to our dealership network.

We expect industry parts and service activity to remain stable in the fourth quarter, factoring any normal seasonal declines through the winter months. With continued successful execution of our strategic initiatives, we expect our aftermarket revenues to outperform the market in the fourth quarter and through 2020.

Turning to truck sales. We sold 4,318 new Class 8 trucks, up 30% year-over-year and accounting for 5.5% of the total US Class 8 market. Our healthy truck sales performance was driven primarily by over-the-road and vocational customers. ACT Research currently forecasts US Class 8 retail sales to be 277,300 units in 2019. We believe Class 8 retail sales have peaked in the third quarter. And as a result, we expect our Class 8 new truck sales to decline in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter.

We are confident that our overall 2019 sales results will exceed 2018. ACT Research forecasts Class 8 retail sales to be 204,000 units in 2020, down 26% from 2019. Historically, our Class 8 market share increases in non-peak truck markets, and we believe we are well positioned to outperform the market in 2020, and increase our market share.

In medium-duty, our Class 4 to 7 new truck sales reached 4,566 units and accounted for 6.5% of the US market. This was another record-setting quarter for us, due to our nationwide inventory and Ready-to-Roll trucks and strong activity from construction and rental customers.

ACT Research forecasts US Class 4 to 7 sales to be 266,000 units this year, up 3% from 2018. We expect some of our Class 4 to 7 truck sales -- I expect class 4 to 7 truck sales will be down in the fourth quarter compared to this quarter or third quarter, due to the timing of some large fleet deliveries throughout earlier this year. But that we will outpace the industry for the year. ACT Research forecasts 4 to 7 retail sales with 257,000 in 2020, down 3%. We expect our results will be consistent with the industry.

Our used truck sales were down 15% over the third quarter of 2018. While used truck values are depreciating faster than what was considered a normal rate, our used truck inventory is at its lowest level of the year. And we have confidence that it is positioned to appropriately to meet current market demands.

As always, it is important for me to thank our employees for their continued hard work and dedication, which helped us achieve such positive results this quarter.

With that, I'll take your questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. (Operator Instructions) And our first question comes from Justin Long with Stephens. You may proceed.

Justin Long -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

Thanks. Good morning.

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Justin.

Justin Long -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

So, maybe to start with parts and service, Rusty, could you talk about what the energy headwind was for parts and service revenue this quarter? Just curious if it was similar to what you saw in the prior quarter and you made the comment that your parts and service business should outgrow the industry going forward. So kind of ballpark, should we be thinking the industry grows low single-digits and you guys grow mid-single digits?

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, taking them in reverse, your are right on track. That's sort of how we look at 2020 right now as of this day. Everything is always kind of evolving. But yes, we do expect to outpace the industry next year and we expect most folks forecasting flat to book slightly aftermarket sales. But we expect with all the initiatives that we have and service sales and long initiatives we put in place, weren't really over the last three years and four years, that we're still maintaining traction, right. We have not seen the fruition of everything yet. It's still coming. We believe we still got that on track, and that's my best guess [Phonetic] about energy.

Energy continues to get worse. No, Q3 was -- it was down like 35%. We said or so, 30% to 35% first quarter. And it was like 38% to 40% last quarter if I remember right. And I'm going to say it's over 50% right now. I don't have an exact number. We are still compiling some of that, but well over 50% off. And it hasn't got any better here in October either. So, I don't see a lot of upside, at least in the foreseeable future in the energy sector. And I think that's one of the most important things that, from my perspective, is the fact that the performance we showed was with huge energy headwinds. And we do have, obviously, some exposure to energy. But unlike in 2016, we're seeing some energy pick up. We've been able to weather because the investments we've made in both systems and people over the last three years or four years.

Justin Long -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

Okay. That's helpful. And then, secondly, I know you put the wheels in motion on G&A cost cuts going into next year. Any update on what the size of that opportunity could look like, and how much of an impact should we see from that in the fourth quarter?

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, it will be -- it will phase into the fourth quarter. Q4 historically is always -- is typically a good G&A quarter for us anyway. But I would expect the impact will be fully in place by the first of the year. We've tried to do it very strategically and precise instead of just hitting the button. And just -- we've spent the last couple three months going through the organization to make sure that we -- you don't want to take any meat off the volumes. You just want to take [indecipherable] when you can. So, we -- from a dollar perspective, I really don't -- oh, next year, once we get fully loaded, I'm hoping $2 million better a month as we go forward, driving up some of the [Phonetic[ sales on the truck side. At the same time, growing our parts and service business. We hope in mid-single digits, right? So between the -- and medium-duty market maintaining strong, right?

I guess one of the things sometimes, it gets overlooked in the organization. I realize everybody gets infatuated with Class 8, but I did not realize it takes couple medium-duty trucks to make one heavy truck. At the same, we sell a lot of medium-duty trucks and the projections for that market to remain pretty stable and strong really through the next three years or four years, with the changing dynamics of the industry from a last mile perspective and all the other stuff going on in the industry. So, we feel good about that. And I will answer a little bit more than you asked, but you know me.

Justin Long -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

That's what I want. I appreciate the responses. I'll pass it on. And congrats on the quarter.

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Andrew Obin with Bank of America. You may proceed.

Andrew Obin -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Good morning, Rusty.

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Mr. Obin.

Andrew Obin -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Just a question on G&A. So just to clarify, you said that you can sort of take a couple of million per month through the end of 2020? Did I hear that correctly.

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

That's roughly the goal.

Andrew Obin -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

And so -- so the math looks --

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Just looking back on 2019, remember, not SG&A, G&A, S will naturally come down if truck sales go down. So...

Andrew Obin -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Right. So just -- sorry. Yeah.

Steven L. Keller -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Based on current run rate, to the extent, we grow back-ends mid single digits, there is some expense attached to that. So that's not taking and leaving it at a $2 million less a month for the entire year. We will spend money to generate that mid single back-end growth Rusty talked to you about. So...

Andrew Obin -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

All right. But just sort of, if I take what you said at face value, 15 months times 2 million by the end of the year if things stay flat, you should be able to take $30 million.

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

No, I don't think -- that didn't take 15 months. I said starting in January, Andrew. So that's 12. So let's start there. And to Steve's point, remember, when we create a gross profit dollar in parts and service, [Indecipherable] 50% of, to create it. Okay. So if we grow with the same, I'd probably say we stay flat. If we stay flat from parts and service perspective, did not grow a bit, then yes, that would be the number.

But at the same time, if we grow parts and service, we do spend part of that, but the good part is we keep part of it. So, you don't create it. Total leverage about zero is fair, right. So, if we're up 5%, growth is obviously up 5%, then we are probably going to spend at least 2.5% of that 5% to create the 5%. So that's on top. Well, if you just stay flat though, yes, you can take the $24 million out of it.

Andrew Obin -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Okay. That makes sense. And then just in terms of profitability of parts and service sequentially. I think looking back, like usually parts and service sequentially is flat. And I know historically, you guys talked about structural changes to parts and service business model that would enable you to grow gross margin there. So, can we talk about sort of drop-off in gross margin for parts and services in 3Q? And whether or not it means you can still grow it structurally over the long term? Thank you.

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, I think if you take this year, first of all, I'll explain, Q2 to Q3. We said in Q2 that there were some -- don't expect it to stay just there. We had some -- some purchasing went on in there, some strong purchasing discounts and rebates and stuff that flowed into Q2. But if you take the year as a whole, I think it is better sometimes to look at it as a whole year. Sometimes, you are just caught up to adjust these quarters. I realize that we're going to run about 38% for the year. And I don't think you can go back the last two years or three years and find 38% [Phonetic] yearly margin in our parts and service business. In fact, I know you can't.

So, we believe we've made progress. Okay. And we believe there's still progress to be made, but it is not a just a direct jump, an automatic big step. It's a continuous effort.

And I think you can see that in the last -- and this year's performance. And I think you'll continue to see in this year's performance. [Indecipherable] needed a double role for a whole year from 38 to 39, which is not going to happen in 2020. But it can creep up. So, I think you'll find by the end of the year when you look back, I think we're like 38.1 or so right now. So if we were to go a little bit under 38, if it happens 38, we will grow Q4 and therefore the year, which would be the best year, I think in the last three years or so. I don't have the number in front of me. But I know it was a whole lot better than what we were in '18 and '17.

Andrew Obin -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

And just if I could squeeze one more. People are asking if there were any one-time writedowns and used inventory in the quarter?

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

No, nothing outside of normal. I think our margin was 9.8 if I remember right, was actually up from Q2. So, we've done a pretty good job. Do we take losses on trucks we sell? Yeah, we do that day in and day out. That's all blended into that 9.8. So if you see us staying in the above 8%, then we're probably not taking any losses outside of our normal stuff, I mean. And that's just -- I don't want to get [Indecipherable] of the business. You don't win on every truck, I promise you. Just like you don't win on every used car. You don't win them all. But that's always been blended into the number I gave you. So any out -- any unusual, no, sir. We feel good about the 1,900 units, we have in inventory and they're properly priced for the market.

Andrew Obin -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Thank you very much.

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

You're welcome. Thank you, Andrew.

Operator

And our next question comes from Jamie Cook with Credit Suisse. You may proceed.

Jamie Cook -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Hi. Good morning, Rusty and Steve. How are you?

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

We are good.

Jamie Cook -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Good. I guess two questions, Rusty. One on the industry and then one on Rush in particular. Could you just comment what your customers are telling you in terms of when we should expect to see orders start to improve? There is a debate on whether it happens in the fourth quarter or do we have to wait until next year. And then your view on the length of the downturn, whether or not this could extend into 2021?

And then my second question, I guess is more specific to Rush. As you're growing your parts service business, I guess I'm just trying to understand. And I sort of asked you this last question like your comfort level with the Street's estimate for 2020 or any context you could give to us because, obviously, as the earnings hold up better, this should theoretically be a rerate story for your stock. Thank you.

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, that's -- all right, I'm going to -- I'll start with the truck market. That's probably easier for me. Then I'll get back to [Technical Difficulty] I want to approach it. As you know, I don't give numbers out. Okay. So, our build -- you can build a model around the overall macro numbers. And you guys get to do that. But I'll get back to that in a second. As far as next year goes, it's still percolating out there in my mind. Obviously, you go back a year ago in '18 -- 19 was already booked, everybody thought, right?

So in my mind that -- the year is still percolating, we're on business. I feel solid that our Q4 while being off in Q3, record Q3. I feel pretty good about Q1. I'm just not sure on some -- there is folks that are still debating what their purchasing is going to be like next year. Obviously, because if you look at what's going on, contract rates are getting beat up really good out there. I mean, you guys are taking hits anywhere from 10%. And then the contracts are being -- tender rate acceptance, they are up 95%. There is an oversupply of new trucks in the marketplace right now.

So that has to clean itself up and the big guys are going to be fine, getting through it. But as always in the last part of the cycle, you get the smaller mid-sized that's what came in earlier this year. That's why bankruptcies are up. That's why more repos, client growing right now. So, we're in the middle of trying to -- that getting cleansed up. But that has an effect on what people decide to do next year. They may wait a little longer. It may take some replacement trucks, but everyone remember this was the two biggest years since '05 and '06 ever in history. So there is a lot of trucks out there right now. Rate has been steady. But with an oversupply of trucks, the supply demand has driven rates down. And people are having to deal with that. And I think you'll see them in some of the reports. But we are in that cleansing process. I know you ask before when. I expect -- yeah, orders are good. Naturally, they will be a little better here in these next three months. Okay. That's just natural. They're not to be 10,000 units again.

But do they only go to 20 or something like that? I don't know. Where they should be, which is up in the 35 range or something like that, not that crazy 50,000 that we were doing years something ago. But you would look for -- to know that it is going to be real solid next year, you would look for order intake, coming in my mind, will start creeping up in that 30,000 range. And I don't know if I see that just yet. But I'm not -- I don't represent all OEMs. I don't know what all the OEMs are doing and where that's at. We are taking -- I think there will be more business booked. Well, it -- I looked at ACT's number they put out [Indecipherable], I think for US retail.

I'll be honest. I don't see much upside to it, OK, if at all. If anything I see there is slightly some downside in that number. But that's just Class 8 truck sales. I mean it's an election year. People sometimes don't enjoy not knowing what's going on, right, and the fleets pretty fresh out there right now. So, we know that might weigh a little bit more before I order. And this is just my opinion. Okay. I've seen it happened like that before. I'm getting old. I'm 61. So, I have seen a few of these.

So Jamie, I can't pinpoint it. But I can tell you, by end of the Q4, at a high-end for US retail deliveries next year coming off of 277 or whatever it should be this year, where we are at. You don't get to slide in Q4 if we go down compared to Q3. So, I mean Q4, there'll be often deliveries compared to Q3. It's not just me. It's the industry. So, I know you're asking for when. I'm not giving you exact because I'm not sure either right now. I really I'm not. I know we are working business. And I know we're pretty solid. But I have still got a year to make. I feel pretty good. We're working still. I'm still working in the first quarter. I can get you the truck right now, if you want to win in the first quarter. So it's back to that. We don't have these nine month lead times anymore. It's more 60-days stuff, right. So...

Jamie Cook -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Yeah.

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

And that's just where we are at.

Jamie Cook -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

You probably don't want to be on the road, if I'm driving a truck. But on 2020, I know you don't want to give an exact number. But is there any way you can help us with puts and takes? You talked about G&A. We can make our own assumption on sort of the industry. But like mix, you don't mean like, where you think parts, service will be, just so we can sort of better calibrate whether we're on track for 2020? Thank you.

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, I am going to -- I've been saying -- I'm going to say mid-single. You can take the middle of [Indecipherable]. I mean, I'm going to try and do better than that.

Okay. We're going to, but that would -- taking a proper approach, take that. And then, remember, like I said -- I think I gave the answer a second ago. If I cut $24 mill out G&A, but you've got to add back 2.5% of the 5% to cost because that's where the costs will get stuffed, sold and done. So you get a little bit of growth there, the G&A. And then the truck side. Your hits are going to be on the truck side, right? You're going to take. You know the market right now. They are saying 26% up. I guess I will say that to 30, somewhere in there. I don't expect us to be up that much. I guess it will only be up, 15% to 20%. When I say 20%, I'm a little more conservative or better. We typically do a little better. But I don't have any oil and gas business either. So, I'm hedging a little bit. I'm a little nervous about it, but we've always come up with something in the fastest issues we do. So, yeah, a pretty good group of folks around here. And we'll find something out. We'll figure something out, whether it's in -- in lots of market segments. But it's about good as I can get you to help you model. And I would -- I'm just not going to really give.

I know we're going to be way better than we've ever been in a dip like before. Why? Because of the focus of what we've done. And I'm confident in that. I'm confident on a lot of things. I just don't -- I've got a number in my mind, but I'm not going to start today after 23 years of giving a number. Okay. I've got a wild eyed target in my head right now and it's a whole lot better than its ever been in the past. And I think it's very achievable.

Jamie Cook -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Okay. All right. Thank you. I appreciate your color.

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

I know what you're looking for. I'm doing the best I can to color it up for you without having to start giving out estimates guidance. But -- by the way I look forward to seeing you at the conference in December.

Jamie Cook -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

I do, too, so does everyone else. Thank you, Rusty.

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

You bet.

Operator

And our next question comes from Neil Frohnapple with Buckingham Research. Please proceed.

Neil Frohnapple -- Buckingham Research -- Analyst

Yeah. Good morning, guys. Congrats on a great quarter.

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks.

Neil Frohnapple -- Buckingham Research -- Analyst

Rusty, can you talk about parts and service revenue performance on the Navistar side of the house? I'm just curious if the negative impact from the years when the market share was really low as lots of a headwind, just given the share gains they've seen over the last couple of years. Again, is that behind at this point? And I guess as a follow-up, do you view that as an opportunity in 2020? Or is it still going to take several more years for you guys to start seeing that benefit.

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, it's only going one direction. Okay. We've already troughed, and we're doing better this year than we have. We are seeing improvement in that division in 2019. And I think we're going to continue to see it. It's not going to be in a rocket ship phase, but it's going to continue to improve, I think the performance overall. And it's not just because our sweet spot, let's get real.

Our sweet spot is trucks that are like four-years old to eight-years old, OK, nine years old. That's where we -- that's our sweet spot from a parts and service perspective. And obviously, we're just starting to get in. We've just got into -- when we put comments in there in 2013, '14, so really that five-year old, six-year old, seven year old. So we're starting to build -- but we have little market share, right. So, you're not seeing the effects of 14% market share. You are still running at 10%, as far as what we're looking at from a parts and service perspective. So it is a tailwind. There is no question. I've been saying that for a few years and it is helping. It helped to make things. It is getting better every year. It's always been the hidden tailwind that's in there, that is they continue to perform better. We're going to do better, obviously, with all the locations. We have been the largest dealer.

So, I'm not really quantifying for you, but I would expect it to -- there's more trucks in operation, more international trucks in operation, all the max and I will say all. 90 plus -- 95% of 90 plus Brazilian export stuffs cleaned out. But it was a low market share originally, right. So the last couple three years were couple years of better market share. Really, they are still putting new trucks. Right? So, you're not really getting the parts and service from that. You are from, when they were running in the 10% range. But -- this is -- I think I've already answered. It's going to get better. How about that? It's going to continue to get better. Medium-duty share gains, all of them are going to do the same. We will flow into parts and services as we continue going forward.

Neil Frohnapple -- Buckingham Research -- Analyst

Okay. Got it. So that'll be a nice positive tailwind over time.

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

It should continue to be very much -- very much continue. Obviously, we're not as mature in those locations from a personnel perspective. It wasn't just product, man, that was a beat down. That was a beat down from a personnel perspective, too, for those years, right. You have a choice to go to work somewhere down. You need somebody to show up. All you had was [Indecipherable] in our shop. But that's changed. That's changed and we continue to, I think raise the level of performance. We do that all over the country, but we have a lot of opportunity on that -- in that part of -- in that side of the house to continue to raise the level of performance. And I feel really good about where we're going that way.

Neil Frohnapple -- Buckingham Research -- Analyst

Okay. Great. That's helpful color. Can you provide an update on the Tallman Group JV, Rusty, just expansion into Canada or just any other M&A opportunities out there?

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

You bet. Well, first off, I'm not going to tell you about a lot of the M&A opportunities, because that would mean -- that would be committing to something. But I will talk about Tallman. We took that in February. Have been very pleased with it. We've grown $100 million [Phonetic]. The owner of state, there is a 50% owner and everything is just as we expected it to be. And I think the opportunities might even be better than what we expected. We have the ability later on to take on the whole thing and we saw that -- there is actually no reason we won't. But we're integrating some of our -- with our systems and some of our systems. And also, we're bringing some of our culture.

And I think they're very accepting of it, too. Because we've got a lot of stuff that allows us to go to market and achieve the results that we get. And so a great group of people, positive performances, nothing negative about anything. It's been positive to our earnings. And yeah -- I'm not sitting -- there is a lot of opportunity there and they've got some M&A opportunity up there.

And as a 50% owner, obviously, we're involved there. So, we're excited about that. Well, that goes really over the next couple of years. Other perspectives on M&A around the country, well, things get tough, opportunity show up. So my phone -- I answer my phone every day. So when it rings -- but I'll let you know once that's announced all the stuff as we go forward. But I don't really see big slug of M&A. But I think you'll see some strategic stuff, that I know you will. There is some strategic M&A stuff out there, but until we close that, I don't really like talking about it.

Neil Frohnapple -- Buckingham Research -- Analyst

Okay. Great. That's helpful. And then one final one for Steve. I think you guys gave the used gross margin performance of 9.8%. Just curious on heavy, medium and light, if you have that handy?

Steven L. Keller -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Heavy is 7.1%, medium is 5.4%, and light is 3.2%.

Neil Frohnapple -- Buckingham Research -- Analyst

Okay. Great. Thanks so much, guys. Appreciate it.

Operator

And our next question comes from Joel Tiss with BMO Capital Markets. You may proceed.

Joel Tiss -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

How's it going, guys?

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Joe. How are you doing, my friend?

Joel Tiss -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Hanging in there. It's almost lunch time. I feel like I have been here so long.

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

No. No. You haven't been here that long.

Joel Tiss -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Oh, yeah. Can you frame for us kind of the longer-term opportunity on parts like what's your penetration of your installed base now roughly? And where can it be, like where is best in class maybe five years and 10 years down the road, like what's the ambition to be able to get to?

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Okay. I'm going to have to rub this for you. I know when we started this journey we got on, we were less than 4% of the parts market. Okay.

Joel Tiss -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Right.

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

When we said, we are running six, on average, are better and heavy and around 5.5. Why are we there? Because you've got the opportunity, so to make it work, right? So, that was a huge focus and still is a huge focus of ours. That's why I think we continue to outpace the market in the last three years. And we will continue to do that. I have confidence in what we're doing. So, our goal was to get to the -- was to get close somewhere between 5.5% to 6% by 2022. I don't have where we're at right now, but I think it's around -- I'm rubbing it around 4.5%, 4.6%. So, we made some progress. All right. We were under four like 3.8%, 3.9%. We were up to about 4.6%, OK, of the overall parts market. And our goal would be to get somewhere -- but our goal was to get to 6%, but I'm going to hedge it and say 5.5% to 6%, somewhere in that range because it's an evolving deal. I feel really good about the initiatives we got out there. I feel really good about some of the tools that we put out in the field. I feel really good about our people. I mean, I think they're all onboard with achieving that number over the next three years by 2022. So if we can get somewhere between 5.5% to 6% by 2022, I'm going to feel pretty good about it. And we continue to, obviously, tied with service growth at the same time.

We feel that we have the opportunity with our facilities to continue to expand, whether it be through mobile or embedded technicians across the country, in every area, not just -- we see a lot of different things going on, not just in our shops. But outside of our shops and we do it in -- some areas that are better than others. We are working on getting all our areas up to the highest level, when it comes to those initiatives on the service side. So, I hope that gives you a little flavor on the numbers.

Joel Tiss -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Yeah. That's awesome. And then any acquisitions you can make to accelerate that, or this was all sort of necessarily needs to be more homegrown?

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, our goal, we've had very -- when we started, we had a little bit of M&A in there, but not a lot. You've got to remember --

Joel Tiss -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

More of a software and stuff like that, right, more capability.

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Oh, you bet. You bet. So think about it like this. There was one out there that was not even in here. Remember, the Tallman numbers, they're not in by numbers. Okay. That's an investment because it's a 50-50 deal. You don't even see 800 trucks they sell or above whatever. You don't even see those numbers and my numbers or other parts and service numbers. Okay. That's not in there. So, one day that will be in my numbers automatically. Okay.

You are going to see half Canadian dollars to an investment coming to underlying. But really truly, we will -- I have up to five years to win your [Indecipherable] between year one and year five, to bring them all in. And I'm not going to get into details to bring them all in under equal umbrella, so that's exciting there. That's already built in a deal, OK, but you're not going to see because it's just a small investment, but only half down there. And we've got to be able to use our tools and something in like 14, 15 locations. And not a lot of them smaller than what we have, but it is the Ontario. We got all of Ontario. That's why we've got some opportunities. But they have Ontario. It was a lot of area. And they've been able to do some small in there. Anyway, there is one that's already built in, that will get here sometime in the next year or two I hope.

Joel Tiss -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

That's great. Thank you so much.

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

You bet, Joe. Have a good day. Make sure you go very quickly. I don't want you to disappear.

Joel Tiss -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Yes, sir.

Operator

And our next question comes from Shawn Kim with Gabelli Funds. You may proceed.

Shawn Kim -- Gabelli Funds -- Analyst

Good morning, gentlemen. Congrats on a solid quarter.

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, good morning. I guess I'll see you pretty soon, too.

Shawn Kim -- Gabelli Funds -- Analyst

Yeah. Yeah. We look forward to seeing you and Steve out there in a couple of weeks. Just one follow-up question from me on the parts and service business. So, Rusty, how do you view your OEM partners expanding their respective parts and services business? So, for example, with Paccar expanding their TRP business, would that represent a potential headwind for your aftermarket business?

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

No way. I don't see that as any headwinds. This is -- it's a strategy of theirs. We have a strategy -- maybe not totally where we participate, buy and sell TRP parts, OK. Maybe not every piece of theirs products -- we are a participant with both OEMs and their strategies, OK. Paccar for a year, Navistar for two and we work really hard -- our medium-duty trucks meaning the OEMs also. We participate all the way around. So that's not a headwind. That's a partnership on our part. Also, even we're not a TRP, we sell TRP parts and promote them just as we sell parts for Navistar the same way. They both have private label stuff and we support both of it.

Shawn Kim -- Gabelli Funds -- Analyst

Got it. Okay. Very helpful. Thank you, guys.

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

You bet.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our Q&A portion of today's call. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Rusty Rush for any closing remarks.

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Well, thank you, guys, for joining us on the call today. I know it will be February before I talk to anyone of you. So, I wish everyone a very happy holidays and safe holidays coming forward. And we look forward to talking to you in February. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Duration: 35 minutes

Call participants:

W.M. Rush -- Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Steven L. Keller -- Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Justin Long -- Stephens Inc. -- Analyst

Andrew Obin -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Jamie Cook -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Neil Frohnapple -- Buckingham Research -- Analyst

Joel Tiss -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Shawn Kim -- Gabelli Funds -- Analyst

More RUSHB analysis

Transcript powered by AlphaStreet

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

10 stocks we like better than Rush Enterprises

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rush Enterprises wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Motley Fool Transcribers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.