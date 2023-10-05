Rush Enterprises Inc - (RUSHA) Price Target Increased by 7.57% to 55.59

The average one-year price target for Rush Enterprises Inc - (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has been revised to 55.59 / share. This is an increase of 7.57% from the prior estimate of 51.68 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 52.52 to a high of 59.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.46% from the latest reported closing price of 40.44 / share.

Rush Enterprises Inc - Declares $0.17 Dividend

On July 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 7, 2023 received the payment on September 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $40.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.68%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 560 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rush Enterprises Inc -. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUSHA is 0.25%, an increase of 6.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 48,380K shares. The put/call ratio of RUSHA is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,152K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,188K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 5.23% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,925K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,973K shares, representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 3.14% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,787K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,613K shares, representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 775.68% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,704K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371K shares, representing an increase of 19.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 18.94% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,699K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,735K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHA by 9.66% over the last quarter.

Rush Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States, with more than 100 dealership locations in 22 states. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways throughout the United States, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, Mitsubishi, IC Bus and Blue Bird. It offers an integrated approach to meeting customer needs - from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises' operations also provide CNG fuel systems, telematics products and other vehicle technologies, as well as vehicle up-fitting, chrome accessories and tires.

