Rush Enterprises, Inc. to Host Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call on July 31

Rush Enterprises will host a conference call on July 31, 2025, to discuss Q2 earnings after market close.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. will host a conference call on July 31, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern/9:00 a.m. Central to discuss its earnings for the second quarter of 2025, with earnings being reported on July 30 after the market closes. The call will be accessible via a provided link and participants are encouraged to register in advance. For those unable to attend live, a replay of the webcast will be available afterward. Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, offering a comprehensive range of services including vehicle sales, parts, service, and financing, along with specialized technologies for commercial vehicles.

Potential Positives

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is scheduled to discuss earnings for Q2 2025 on July 31, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The company operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, highlighting its significant market position.

With over 150 locations in strategic areas, Rush Enterprises is well-positioned to meet customer needs effectively.

The press release outlines a comprehensive range of services offered, including financing, insurance, and aftermarket support, showcasing the company’s commitment to customer service and integral solutions.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific earnings projections or financial guidance for the second quarter of 2025, which may lead to uncertainty among investors.

The timing of the earnings report, scheduled after market close, could suggest that the company may be anticipating negative financial results that they prefer to announce after trading hours.

There is no discussion of any business developments or growth strategies in the release, which could raise concerns about the company's future performance and competitiveness.

FAQ

When is Rush Enterprises' second quarterearnings call

Rush Enterprises will host theearnings callon Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern/9:00 a.m. Central.

How can I access theearnings callfor Rush Enterprises?

You can access theearnings callat https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wh8houx4 on July 31 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern.

Where can I register for theearnings call

Participants can register for theearnings callat https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI8d974fd7c98441dbbe9557908eee102e.

Will there be a replay of theearnings call

Yes, a webcast replay will be available at http://investor.rushenterprises.com/events.cfm after the live broadcast.

What services does Rush Enterprises provide?

Rush Enterprises offers vehicle sales, aftermarket parts, service, financing, insurance, and CNG fuel systems among other services.

$RUSHA Insider Trading Activity

$RUSHA insiders have traded $RUSHA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUSHA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JODY POLLARD (Senior Vice President) sold 11,250 shares for an estimated $634,890

MICHAEL L GOLDSTONE (SVP, GC and Corp. Sec.) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $234,450

MICHAEL MCROBERTS sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $234,080

JASON WILDER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,231 shares for an estimated $69,182.

$RUSHA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $RUSHA stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RUSHA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RUSHA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Enterprises, Inc., (NASDAQ: RUSHA & RUSHB), which operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America will host a conference call to discuss earnings for the second quarter of 2025 on Thursday, July 31 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern/9:00 a.m. Central. Earnings will be reported after the close of market on Wednesday July 30, 2025.





