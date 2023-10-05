Rush Enterprises Inc - Class B (RUSHB) Price Target Increased by 8.87% to 61.50

The average one-year price target for Rush Enterprises Inc - Class B (NASDAQ:RUSHB) has been revised to 61.50 / share. This is an increase of 8.87% from the prior estimate of 56.49 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 58.10 to a high of 66.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.73% from the latest reported closing price of 45.31 / share.

Rush Enterprises Inc - Class B Declares $0.17 Dividend

On July 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 7, 2023 received the payment on September 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $45.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.50%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rush Enterprises Inc - Class B. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUSHB is 0.06%, a decrease of 1.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.37% to 6,386K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 761K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 765K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 10.34% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 740K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 7.61% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 417K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 382K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 12.02% over the last quarter.

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 326K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUSHB by 5.04% over the last quarter.

Rush Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rush Enterprises, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is an international retailer of commercial vehicles, primarily new and used trucks, through its Rush Truck Centers. Rush Truck Centers operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States, with more than 200 locations in 22 states, and 14 locations in Canada.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.