RUSH ENTERPRISES Earnings Results: $RUSHA Reports Quarterly Earnings

RUSH ENTERPRISES ($RUSHA) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $0.91 per share, beating estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $2,009,590,000, beating estimates of $1,913,431,000 by $96,159,000.

RUSH ENTERPRISES Insider Trading Activity

RUSH ENTERPRISES insiders have traded $RUSHA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUSHA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM M RUSTY RUSH (CEO, President and COB) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 157,500 shares for an estimated $9,669,597 .

. STEVEN L KELLER (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 58,500 shares for an estimated $3,649,563 .

. JASON WILDER (Senior Vice President) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $232,560

RUSH ENTERPRISES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of RUSH ENTERPRISES stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RUSH ENTERPRISES Government Contracts

We have seen $435,518 of award payments to $RUSHA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

