RUSH ENTERPRISES Earnings Preview: Recent $RUSHA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

RUSH ENTERPRISES ($RUSHA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,913,431,000 and earnings of $0.86 per share.
RUSH ENTERPRISES Insider Trading Activity
RUSH ENTERPRISES insiders have traded $RUSHA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUSHA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM M RUSTY RUSH (CEO, President and COB) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 157,500 shares for an estimated $9,669,597.
- STEVEN L KELLER (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 58,500 shares for an estimated $3,649,563.
- JASON WILDER (Senior Vice President) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $232,560
RUSH ENTERPRISES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of RUSH ENTERPRISES stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,041,668 shares (-16.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,072,989
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 475,384 shares (+1398.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,046,289
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 410,958 shares (+4.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,516,388
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 328,711 shares (+5379.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,010,075
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 307,807 shares (-6.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,864,745
- FORAGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 288,267 shares (-64.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,794,148
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 229,279 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,112,809
RUSH ENTERPRISES Government Contracts
We have seen $417,376 of award payments to $RUSHA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- RUSH TRUCK & TRAILER LEASING: $67,382
- FIRE ENGINE MOTOR REPLACEMENT-DESERT NWR, NV: $47,408
- ENGINE 426 REPAIR I620769: $40,180
- AUTOMOTIVE MECHANICAL REPAIRS: $29,756
- REPAIR GOV #0760 - INTERNATIOANL MAXXFORCE 11 VIN: 1HTWXSHR4BJ366628: $22,918
