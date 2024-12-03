Rush Enterprises Announces New Stock Repurchase Program

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rush Enterprises A ( (RUSHA) ) just unveiled an update.

Rush Enterprises has announced a new stock repurchase program, allowing for the buyback of up to $150 million in Class A and B common stock, effective December 3, 2024. This move replaces the previous repurchase program of the same value, providing an enticing opportunity for investors interested in the company’s stock dynamics.

Find detailed analytics on RUSHA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.