Rush Enterprises Announces New Stock Repurchase Program

December 03, 2024 — 05:19 pm EST

Rush Enterprises A ( (RUSHA) ) just unveiled an update.

Rush Enterprises has announced a new stock repurchase program, allowing for the buyback of up to $150 million in Class A and B common stock, effective December 3, 2024. This move replaces the previous repurchase program of the same value, providing an enticing opportunity for investors interested in the company’s stock dynamics.

