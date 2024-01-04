News & Insights

Commodities

Rusal's Siberian aluminium smelter production unaffected after fire

Credit: REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

January 04, 2024 — 06:49 am EST

Written by Alexander Marrow and Polina Devitt for Reuters ->

Writes through with Rusal comment in paragraph 4

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Russia's Rusal 0486.HK, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, said that output at its Krasnoyarsk smelter was unaffected after a fire at an electricity transformer was extinguished on Wednesday.

Rusal produced 3.8 million metric tons of aluminium in 2022, of which the Krasnoyarsk smelter contributed 1.0 million tons.

Krasnoyarsk, where an electricity transformer caused another fire three months ago, is Rusal's largest smelter by production capacity along with the Bratsk smelter.

"There are no casualties. The work of the smelter was not affected. It operates as normal," Rusal said on Thursday.

Video footage on social media showed plumes of smoke rising from the factory grounds on Wednesday. The aluminium smelters depend on the steady and reliable supply of electricity, meaning that even small fires can have a damaging impact.

The fire broke out at a stand-alone electricity substation on an area of 50 square metres on Wednesday and was subsequently fully extinguished, Russian news agencies reported, citing the local emergency service.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Polina Devitt in London; Editing by Mark Potter and Alexander Smith)

((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.