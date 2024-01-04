Rusal's Siberian aluminium smelter production unaffected after fire

Writes through with Rusal comment in paragraph 4

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Russia's Rusal 0486.HK, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, said that output at its Krasnoyarsk smelter was unaffected after a fire at an electricity transformer was extinguished on Wednesday.

Rusal produced 3.8 million metric tons of aluminium in 2022, of which the Krasnoyarsk smelter contributed 1.0 million tons.

Krasnoyarsk, where an electricity transformer caused another fire three months ago, is Rusal's largest smelter by production capacity along with the Bratsk smelter.

"There are no casualties. The work of the smelter was not affected. It operates as normal," Rusal said on Thursday.

Video footage on social media showed plumes of smoke rising from the factory grounds on Wednesday. The aluminium smelters depend on the steady and reliable supply of electricity, meaning that even small fires can have a damaging impact.

The fire broke out at a stand-alone electricity substation on an area of 50 square metres on Wednesday and was subsequently fully extinguished, Russian news agencies reported, citing the local emergency service.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Polina Devitt in London; Editing by Mark Potter and Alexander Smith)

((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.