Rusal to complete demerger of higher carbon assets in H2 2022 - shareholder

MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium producer Rusal 0486.HK is expected to complete the demerger of its higher-carbon assets into a separate company in the second half of 2022, its largest shareholder, En+ Group ENPG.MM said on Monday.

Rusal previously expected this process to be finished in the first quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Louise Heavens)

