Rusal sees China aluminium import arbitrage opening more often - exec

MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium giant United Company Rusal 0486.HK sees the arbitrage window to sell metal into top consumer China opening more often in future after a bumper year for shipments, a company executive said on Thursday.

China, by far the world's biggest aluminium producer, rarely brings in big volumes of the metal from overseas but this year's imports have been the highest since 2009 as the country's swift rebound from the coronavirus demand shock took aluminium prices in Shanghai SAFcv1 well above London Metal Exchange prices.

That opened up a so-called arbitrage LMESHFEALc0 for Chinese consumers to source metal more cheaply from overseas, in a play one trader in August described as a "blue moon" opportunity.

"The rapid recovery of demand in China after the coronavirus outbreak has not been matched by an equal increase of primary aluminium output," Roman Andryushin, head of sales and marketing at Rusal, the biggest aluminium maker outside China, said in emailed comments.

"We envisage that arbitrage opportunities will be more frequent from now on. A surplus of supply is no longer a likely scenario in China," he said.

Research house Antaike last week said the aluminium market in China - long criticised for having excess capacity to produce the metal - would be in deficit this year.

China has imported about 880,000 tonnes of primary aluminium over the past 10 months and Rusal, which this year set up an office in Shanghai to increase sales to Asia, has supplied 280,000 tonnes, or around one-third of it, Andryushin said.

By comparison, China imported only around 75,000 tonnes of primary aluminium from all countries in 2019. Besides Russia, its other main aluminium suppliers this year have included India and the United Arab Emirates.

By the end of the year, Rusal's aluminium shipments to China will have exceeded 350,000 tonnes, Andryushin added.

Blue moon rising?https://tmsnrt.rs/3oD3S9W

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Tom Daly; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((tom.daly@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2119;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.