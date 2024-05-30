News & Insights

Stocks

RUSAL Schedules Board Meeting to Nominate Directors

May 30, 2024 — 04:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

United Co RUSAL (HK:0486) has released an update.

United Company RUSAL, an international public joint-stock company, has announced the convening of a board meeting scheduled for May 30, 2024, with a key agenda item being the nomination of candidates for the Board of Directors. This notice follows the company’s compliance with disclosure rules on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is simultaneously released in Russian to the Moscow Exchange where it is also listed. Shareholders and interested parties can access full announcements via the company’s official websites.

For further insights into HK:0486 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.