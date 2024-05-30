RUSAL Schedules Board Meeting to Nominate Directors

United Co RUSAL (HK:0486) has released an update.

United Company RUSAL, an international public joint-stock company, has announced the convening of a board meeting scheduled for May 30, 2024, with a key agenda item being the nomination of candidates for the Board of Directors. This notice follows the company’s compliance with disclosure rules on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is simultaneously released in Russian to the Moscow Exchange where it is also listed. Shareholders and interested parties can access full announcements via the company’s official websites.

