Rusal says Q1 2021 aluminium sales seen as strong as Q4 2020

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Demand for aluminium has been strong so far this year and first quarter sales will at least equal the level of the final quarter of last year, an executive of United Company Rusal 0486.HK said on Monday.

"I am absolutely confident for the first quarter ... (sales) should be as good if not better than the fourth quarter," Roman Andryushin, head of sales and marketing, said in an interview.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Alison Williams)

