Commodities

Rusal says it will discuss Nornickel dividend after damages from fuel spill assessed

Contributors
Anton Kolodyazhnyy Reuters
Anastasia Lyrchikova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium giant Rusal 0486.HK, a major shareholder of Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM, will await an assessment of damages from a fuel spill in the Arctic before discussing changes to the company's dividend policy, it said on Tuesday.

Norilsk Nickel's co-owner Vladimir Potanin last week proposed capping 2020 dividends after the fuel spill in the Arctic city where the company is based.

Some 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked into rivers and subsoil on May 29 in the remote city of Norilsk, an incident that Greenpeace has compared to the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill off Alaska.

