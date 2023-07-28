Rusal considers restart of aluminium smelter in Nigeria

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium producer Rusal 0486.HK and the Nigerian government are discussing possible restart of the smelter Alscon in Nigeria which was suspended as loss-making 10 years ago, Rusal said on Friday.

Alscon produced 22,000 tonnes of aluminium in 2012, 11% of its annual production capacity, before Rusal suspended it in early 2013 due to the lack of reliable gas supply and low aluminium prices CMAL3.

The topic was discussed in Nigeria this week, Gabriel Aduda, the Nigerian government official, was quoted as saying by TASS news agency on the sidelines of the ongoing Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg.

"We believe that the involvement of aluminium specialists would allow us to restore our capabilities in this area and make it a beneficial cooperation for both sides," TASS reported, citing Aduda.

Another Russian news agency, RIA quoted Aduda saying: "We are interested in Rusal's return. We are very advanced on this issue."

Rusal, which produced 3.8 million tonnes of aluminium in 2022, confirmed the discussions but did not provide any further detail.

It owns 85 percent of Alscon, while the remaining stake belongs to the Nigerian government.

