News & Insights

Commodities

Rusal considers restart of aluminium smelter in Nigeria

Credit: REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

July 28, 2023 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by Polina Devitt and Anastasia Lyrchikova for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium producer Rusal 0486.HK and the Nigerian government are discussing possible restart of the smelter Alscon in Nigeria which was suspended as loss-making 10 years ago, Rusal said on Friday.

Alscon produced 22,000 tonnes of aluminium in 2012, 11% of its annual production capacity, before Rusal suspended it in early 2013 due to the lack of reliable gas supply and low aluminium prices CMAL3.

The topic was discussed in Nigeria this week, Gabriel Aduda, the Nigerian government official, was quoted as saying by TASS news agency on the sidelines of the ongoing Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg.

"We believe that the involvement of aluminium specialists would allow us to restore our capabilities in this area and make it a beneficial cooperation for both sides," TASS reported, citing Aduda.

Another Russian news agency, RIA quoted Aduda saying: "We are interested in Rusal's return. We are very advanced on this issue."

Rusal, which produced 3.8 million tonnes of aluminium in 2022, confirmed the discussions but did not provide any further detail.

It owns 85 percent of Alscon, while the remaining stake belongs to the Nigerian government.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Anastasia Lyrchikova; editing by David Evans)

((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.